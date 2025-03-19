US President Donald Trump is expected to sign an order to dismantle the Department of Education, fulfilling a long-held goal of American conservatives.

The order, which several media outlets on Wednesday reported would be signed during a White House ceremony on Thursday, comes as efforts are already underway in the department to drastically downsize its staffing and slash funding.

Trump's education secretary, former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon, issued a memo shortly after her swearing-in on March 3 saying the agency would be beginning its "final mission."

The next week, she moved to halve the department's staff.

Trump, 78, promised to decentralise education as he campaigned for a return to the White House, saying he would devolve the department's powers to state governments, as desired for decades by many Republicans.

Traditionally, the federal government has had a limited role in education in the United States, with only about 13 percent of funding for primary and secondary schools coming from federal coffers, the rest being funded by states and local communities.

However, federal funding is invaluable for low-income schools and students with special needs.

And the federal government has been essential in enforcing key civil rights protections for students.