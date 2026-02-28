Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned that escalating violence between Iran and its adversaries risks plunging the Middle East into a broader conflict, as he condemned recent attacks from all sides and called for immediate diplomacy.
Erdogan said Türkiye deeply regretted the joint strikes carried out by the United States and Israel, describing them as violations of Iran’s sovereignty that threaten regional peace.
At the same time, he criticised Iran’s retaliatory drone and missile attacks towards Gulf countries, calling them unacceptable and warning that continued escalation could trigger a wider crisis.
Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, plunging the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation as US President Donald Trump vowed to destroy Tehran's missile arsenal and prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.
Ankara will intensify diplomatic efforts
The Turkish leader said Ankara would intensify diplomatic efforts, first to secure a ceasefire and then to revive negotiations, stressing that all regional actors — particularly in the Islamic world — must act quickly to halt the violence.
“If common sense does not prevail and diplomacy is not given a chance, our region faces the risk of being dragged into a ring of fire,” Erdogan warned, adding that Turkish authorities were taking precautions against potential spillover effects.
Türkiye has positioned itself as a potential mediator in the crisis, seeking to prevent further bloodshed while maintaining ties with multiple parties across the region.