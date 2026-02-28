Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned that escalating violence between Iran and its adversaries risks plunging the Middle East into a broader conflict, as he condemned recent attacks from all sides and called for immediate diplomacy.

Erdogan said Türkiye deeply regretted the joint strikes carried out by the United States and Israel, describing them as violations of Iran’s sovereignty that threaten regional peace.

At the same time, he criticised Iran’s retaliatory drone and missile attacks towards Gulf countries, calling them unacceptable and warning that continued escalation could trigger a wider crisis.

Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, plunging the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation as US President Donald Trump vowed to destroy Tehran's missile arsenal and prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.