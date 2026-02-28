TÜRKİYE
2 min read
US-Israel strike on Iran may drag Middle East into ring of fire: President Erdogan
Türkiye’s president condemns both US–Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation, urging urgent diplomacy to avert wider regional war.
US-Israel strike on Iran may drag Middle East into ring of fire: President Erdogan
Erdogan says Türkiye deeply regrets the joint strikes carried out by the US and Israel, describing them as violations of Iran’s sovereignty. / AA
February 28, 2026

Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned that escalating violence between Iran and its adversaries risks plunging the Middle East into a broader conflict, as he condemned recent attacks from all sides and called for immediate diplomacy.

Erdogan said Türkiye deeply regretted the joint strikes carried out by the United States and Israel, describing them as violations of Iran’s sovereignty that threaten regional peace.

At the same time, he criticised Iran’s retaliatory drone and missile attacks towards Gulf countries, calling them unacceptable and warning that continued escalation could trigger a wider crisis.

Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, plunging the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation as US President Donald Trump vowed to destroy Tehran's missile arsenal and prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye calls on US, Israel, Iran to cease hostilities immediately
RECOMMENDED

Ankara will intensify diplomatic efforts

The Turkish leader said Ankara would intensify diplomatic efforts, first to secure a ceasefire and then to revive negotiations, stressing that all regional actors — particularly in the Islamic world — must act quickly to halt the violence.

“If common sense does not prevail and diplomacy is not given a chance, our region faces the risk of being dragged into a ring of fire,” Erdogan warned, adding that Turkish authorities were taking precautions against potential spillover effects.

Türkiye has positioned itself as a potential mediator in the crisis, seeking to prevent further bloodshed while maintaining ties with multiple parties across the region.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US loses nearly $2 billion worth of military equipment in first 4 days of war on Iran
CIA station in Saudi Arabia struck by suspected Iranian drone — report
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school