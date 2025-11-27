The Myanmar military junta has granted a mass amnesty to 3,085 political prisoners on Thursday, releasing them ahead of December’s elections, and dropped charges against 5,580 people, ordering their release.

The released individuals had been convicted under Section 505(a) of the Penal Code for "making, publishing, or circulating" statements, rumors, or reports that could incite members of the military "to mutiny," according to state-run Myanmar International TV.

Their release was granted on the condition that they do not commit another offence; otherwise, they would have to serve any new sentence in addition to the remainder of their previous one.

The remission and pardon of 724 people were granted by the National Defence and Security Council of the junta-led nation on Wednesday as part of "key measures to ensure that the entire population can successfully move toward a multi-party democracy system desired by all the people."

Some 2,361 prisoners were granted remission and released. Among those released was a key aide to Myanmar's jailed democratic figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi, according to AFP.

Simultanously, ongoing cases against 5,580 individuals who were arrested for evading capture after committing such offences were ordered closed, and these individuals will also be released from their cases.