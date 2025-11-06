Argentine President Javier Milei has officially authorised civilians to purchase and possess semi-automatic rifles, lifting a ban imposed in 1990.

The new resolution, approved by the government on Wednesday, establishes a control system based on sporting justification and traceability, replacing the broad prohibition with a set of requirements for obtaining a special permit.

The new requirements for civilian ownership include a specific identification of the semi-automatic rifle a person intends to acquire; the person must possess a registered G2-type storage area—a secure, certified system approved by the National Arms Registry—and a sworn statement detailing the specific grounds for the application, accompanied by supporting documentation and photographs of the material.

This reform directly replaces a 1990s decree issued during the administration of former President Carlos Menem, who ruled from 1989 to 1999.

That decree had largely prevented civilians from acquiring semi-automatic rifles unless explicitly authorised by the Ministry of Defence.

In June, the Milei government took the initial step by repealing the Menem-era decree.