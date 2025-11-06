AMERICAS
2 min read
Milei ends 35-year ban, now allowing Argentine civilians to buy and possess semi-automatic rifles
Decision follows President Javier Milei's election pledge to liberalise gun laws, often citing US model during his campaign.
Milei ends 35-year ban, now allowing Argentine civilians to buy and possess semi-automatic rifles
In June, the Milei government took the initial step by repealing the Menem-era decree. [File] / Reuters
November 6, 2025

Argentine President Javier Milei has officially authorised civilians to purchase and possess semi-automatic rifles, lifting a ban imposed in 1990.

The new resolution, approved by the government on Wednesday, establishes a control system based on sporting justification and traceability, replacing the broad prohibition with a set of requirements for obtaining a special permit.

The new requirements for civilian ownership include a specific identification of the semi-automatic rifle a person intends to acquire; the person must possess a registered G2-type storage area—a secure, certified system approved by the National Arms Registry—and a sworn statement detailing the specific grounds for the application, accompanied by supporting documentation and photographs of the material.

This reform directly replaces a 1990s decree issued during the administration of former President Carlos Menem, who ruled from 1989 to 1999.

That decree had largely prevented civilians from acquiring semi-automatic rifles unless explicitly authorised by the Ministry of Defence.

In June, the Milei government took the initial step by repealing the Menem-era decree.

RECOMMENDED

Wednesday's resolution establishes a functional mechanism for civilians to legally purchase and possess these types of firearms, transitioning from a ban to a regulated system.

This action aligns with Milei’s long-standing advocacy for relaxed gun laws, often citing the United States model during his campaign.

Milei, whose populist rhetoric and style have led critics to describe him as the "Trump of the Pampas", has consistently advocated for the unrestricted carrying of weapons, promising to simplify the requirements for civilian access.

In December 2024, his administration already lowered the minimum age for applying for a "legitimate gun user card" to 18.

This document is the necessary first step towards applying for any full firearm licence.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians