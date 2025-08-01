Israel's actions to expel Palestinians in Gaza from their lands and annex the occupied West Bank are unacceptable, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told Hamas Shura Council head Mohammed Ismail Darwish.

Fidan met with a Hamas delegation led by Darwish in Istanbul, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources on Friday.

The Hamas delegation stressed that the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza falls far short of the needs and criticised Israel’s uncompromising stance in ceasefire negotiations.

Fidan stated that Israel continues a policy of genocide by starving the people of Gaza, adding that this approach reflects that the government of Benjamin Netanyahu is not serious about reaching a ceasefire.

He emphasised that Israel aims to break the people of Gaza’s resistance by prolonging ceasefire talks and forcing displacement.

Underlining Türkiye’s support for the continuation of negotiations, Fidan noted the growing international public support for Palestinians.