TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Israeli moves to expel Gaza residents, annex West Bank unacceptable: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish top diplomat Fidan meets Hamas delegation, says Israel's policy of genocide by starving Palestinians in Gaza reflects Netanyahu's lack of seriousness about the ceasefire.
Israeli moves to expel Gaza residents, annex West Bank unacceptable: Türkiye's Fidan
Israel’s moves to expel Gazans, annex West Bank unacceptable: Turkish foreign minister / AA
August 1, 2025

Israel's actions to expel Palestinians in Gaza from their lands and annex the occupied West Bank are unacceptable, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told Hamas Shura Council head Mohammed Ismail Darwish.

Fidan met with a Hamas delegation led by Darwish in Istanbul, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources on Friday.

The Hamas delegation stressed that the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza falls far short of the needs and criticised Israel’s uncompromising stance in ceasefire negotiations.

Fidan stated that Israel continues a policy of genocide by starving the people of Gaza, adding that this approach reflects that the government of Benjamin Netanyahu is not serious about reaching a ceasefire.

He emphasised that Israel aims to break the people of Gaza’s resistance by prolonging ceasefire talks and forcing displacement.

Underlining Türkiye’s support for the continuation of negotiations, Fidan noted the growing international public support for Palestinians.

RECOMMENDED

He stated that as a result of public pressure, more and more countries are recognising the Palestinian state, and Israel is becoming increasingly isolated.

Fidan also reaffirmed that Türkiye's support for the Palestinian cause will continue in the strongest manner.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

RelatedTRT Global - Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire