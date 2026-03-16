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EU unwilling to widen Mideast naval mission to Hormuz: Kallas
EU foreign ministers say they want to strengthen the bloc’s Red Sea naval mission but are not ready to expand it to the Strait of Hormuz.
EU unwilling to widen Mideast naval mission to Hormuz: Kallas
Kaja Kallas speaks during a closing press conference at a European Union Energy and Foreign Affairs ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium / Reuters
5 hours ago

European Union foreign ministers showed "no appetite" to expand an EU naval mission in the Middle East to the Strait of Hormuz for the time being, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday.

US President Donald Trump has called on other nations to help police the strait after Iran responded to US-Israeli attacks by using drones, missiles and mines to ‌effectively close the channel for tankers that normally transport a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas.

The EU’s Aspides mission - named after the Greek word for "shields" - was established in 2024 to protect ships from attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group in the Red Sea.

"There was in our discussions a clear wish to strengthen this operation, but for the time being, there was no appetite to change the mandate of the operation," Kallas told reporters after a meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

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The mission currently has ​an Italian and a Greek ship under its direct command and can also call upon a ​French ship and another Italian vessel for support.

"The discussion was that it should be strengthened, because it doesn't have too many naval assets. It should have more," Kallas said.

"While the Strait of Hormuz is at the centre stage, the Red Sea also remains critical."

RelatedTRT World - Why the new European Union naval mission won't stop attacks in the Red Sea
SOURCE:Reuters
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