Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is now in US custody following a military operation early on Saturday, a Republican senator said, citing Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Senator Mike Lee confirmed on X that Rubio had announced that US forces captured the Venezuelan leader.

“He informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the operation was carried out to protect those executing the arrest warrant,” Lee wrote.

Maduro is set to face legal proceedings in the US, confronting multiple criminal charges.