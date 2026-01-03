WORLD
Maduro is in US custody to face criminal charges, Rubio tells senator
The US top diplomat stressed that Maduro’s detention could help reduce tensions, noting that no further military action is expected now that Maduro is detained.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that no further military action is expected following Maduro’s arrest. [File Photo]] / Reuters
January 3, 2026

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is now in US custody following a military operation early on Saturday, a Republican senator said, citing Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Senator Mike Lee confirmed on X that Rubio had announced that US forces captured the Venezuelan leader.

“He informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the operation was carried out to protect those executing the arrest warrant,” Lee wrote.

Maduro is set to face legal proceedings in the US, confronting multiple criminal charges.

Rubio suggested the arrest could help reduce tensions, noting that no further military action is expected now that Maduro is detained.

The raid, executed under a longstanding warrant, casts a shadow over Caracas as Washington prepares for a high-profile trial.

