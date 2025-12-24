Irish cartoonist Harry Burton, who drew widespread attention with a recent piece criticising Israel’s participation in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, said allowing Israel to compete despite its genocide in Gaza is wrong and that in fact it should be banned from all cultural and sporting events.

The European Broadcasting Union's December 4 decision to allow Israel to compete in next year’s Eurovision in Vienna has sparked backlash across the continent.

Citing Israel's deadly attacks on Palestinians and the ongoing attacks and the man-made famine in Gaza, national broadcasters of Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Slovenia, and Iceland have all announced that they will withdraw from the contest in protest. Other countries could follow.

The cartoon by Burton, 37, for The Irish Examiner, came just days after the much-criticised decision to allow Israel to participate.

The December 6 cartoon shows an Israeli singer, microphone and flag in hand, clad in blue under a spotlight. At the foot of her dress, however, are red bloodstains, and surrounding her, past the bright lights and shrouded in darkness, is the ruined landscape of Gaza, with little but rubble left after Israel’s two-year-plus assault.

Burton said the cartoon was a reaction to Israel’s entry in the upcoming Eurovision, as the words "Eurovision ‘26" on the top left of the piece clearly show.

"So it is like a fictional Israeli singer. I made sure that it was not somebody that had sang for them before," he told Anadolu.

"I wanted to convey that you had a Eurovision singer singing like … the spotlight will come down on her, and all around her in the darkness is the destruction of Gaza, the Israeli destruction of Gaza, and what they have done."

The way Israel is able to take part in Eurovision after what it did to Palestine, while also committing a genocide, is "wrong," he said.

'I feel very honored and lucky’

The Dublin-based cartoonist argued that Israel should not only be barred from Eurovision but also from all cultural and sporting events.