WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli army detains 20 Palestinians in latest occupied West Bank raids
Arrests reported in Qalqilya, Tulkarem, Jenin, Hebron, and East Jerusalem, according to sources.
Israeli army detains 20 Palestinians in latest occupied West Bank raids
Illegal Israeli settlers raid the city of Hebron, occupied West Bank under the protection of Israeli forces on December 20, 2025. / AA
December 22, 2025

The Israeli forces rounded up at least 20 Palestinians in the latest military raids in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, local sources have said.

According to the sources, two people were taken into Israeli custody in Qalqilya, seven in Tulkarem, and seven others in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank on Monday.

Israeli forces also assaulted and detained two more Palestinians in the southern city of Hebron after raiding their homes and two others in the Wadi Qadum neighbourhood of East Jerusalem.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

RelatedTRT World - Israel approves 19 additional illegal settlements in occupied West Bank

Demolishing residential buildings

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities demolished a residential building housing nearly 100 Palestinians in the occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, in the latest home demolitions in the occupied West Bank, witnesses said.

According to witnesses, Israeli municipal workers brought down the 13-apartment building in the Wadi Qadum neighbourhood on claims of lacking a building permit.

RECOMMENDED

Police forces assaulted Palestinians to keep them away from the site, they added.

The 1995 Oslo II Accord divided the occupied West Bank into three administrative areas: Area A under full Palestinian control; Area B under Palestinian civil administration and Israeli security control; and Area C under full Israeli civil and security control, which covers about 61 percent of the West Bank.

Palestinians say Israel rarely grants building permits in Area C, effectively preventing construction or land development.

According to the Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, an official body, Israel has carried out 1,014 demolitions across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023.

These demolitions have affected 3,679 structures, including 1,288 inhabited homes, 244 uninhabited homes, and 962 agricultural facilities.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli forces detain nearly 100 Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids
SOURCE:AA
Explore
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week