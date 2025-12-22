The Israeli forces rounded up at least 20 Palestinians in the latest military raids in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, local sources have said.

According to the sources, two people were taken into Israeli custody in Qalqilya, seven in Tulkarem, and seven others in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank on Monday.

Israeli forces also assaulted and detained two more Palestinians in the southern city of Hebron after raiding their homes and two others in the Wadi Qadum neighbourhood of East Jerusalem.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,102 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

Demolishing residential buildings

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities demolished a residential building housing nearly 100 Palestinians in the occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, in the latest home demolitions in the occupied West Bank, witnesses said.

According to witnesses, Israeli municipal workers brought down the 13-apartment building in the Wadi Qadum neighbourhood on claims of lacking a building permit.