The US ambassador to Israel has called on Israeli authorities to investigate the killing of Saif Mussallet, a 20-year-old Palestinian American who was lynched by a mob of illegal Zionist settlers in the occupied West Bank.

"I have asked Israel to aggressively investigate the murder of Saif Mussallet, an American citizen who was visiting family in Sinjil when he was beaten to death," Ambassador Mike Huckabee said Tuesday on X.



"There must be accountability for this criminal and terrorist act. Saif was just 20 yrs old."

Calls for accountability

Mussallet, a US citizen from Florida, was visiting relatives in the town of Sinjil when he was fatally assaulted last Friday.

His family said settlers surrounded him, beat him, and prevented emergency medical teams from reaching him for three hours.