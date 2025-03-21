WORLD
1 min read
Russia's Shoigu 'arrives' in North Korea amid strong defence ties
Sergei Shoigu has travelled to Pyongyang to reinforce the partnership between Russia and North Korea.
00:00
Russia's Shoigu 'arrives' in North Korea amid strong defence ties
The visit by Shoigu reinforces the mutual defence pact between Russia and North Korea. [Photo: AFP] / AFP
March 21, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin's top security adviser Sergei Shoigu has arrived in North Korea the TASS news agency reported on Friday, his latest visit amid dramatic advances in security ties between the countries.

The Russian news outlet also noted that Shoigu plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The TASS report did not have further details, and North Korea's state media did not report Shoigu's arrival.

Shoigu, former defence minister until May last year, had earlier made visits to Pyongyang as North Korea geared up to deploy troops to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

US and South Korean officials have said North Korea has deployed more than 10,000 troops who were sent into combat in Russia's eastern Kursk region and also shipped heavy weapons including artillery and ballistic missiles.

RECOMMENDED

North Korea is believed to have received military and civilian technology and economic assistance from Moscow in return.

Neither Pyongyang nor Moscow has acknowledged Pyongyang's deployment of troops and weapons but said they had continued to implement a strategic partnership treaty signed by the countries' leaders in June last year, including a mutual defence pact.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues