The United States has said it is ready to help facilitate “constructive engagement” between the Syrian government and the terrorist organisation YPG.

US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said on X that he met in Damascus with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, and members of their team “to discuss recent developments in Aleppo and the broader path forward for Syria’s historic transition.”

Barrack said the meeting was held on behalf of US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He said Trump views the current moment as “a pivotal opportunity for a new, unified Syria” in which all communities, including Arabs, Kurds, Druze, Christians, Alawites, Turkmen and Assyrians, “are treated with respect and dignity and afforded meaningful participation in governance and security institutions.”

Related TRT World - YPG terrorists killed civilians in Aleppo, Damascus responded with 'defined operation': Syria

The US welcomes Syria’s transition and supports the Syrian government under al Sharaa as it works to stabilise the country, rebuild national institutions and meet Syrians’ aspirations for peace, security and prosperity, he added.

The statement reaffirmed US support for efforts to defeat the Daesh terror group, including through Operation Inherent Resolve.

“The Syrian government has reaffirmed its commitment to the March 2025 integration agreement with the YPG, which provides a framework for incorporating YPG forces into national institutions in a manner that preserves Kurdish rights and strengthens Syria’s unity and sovereignty,” he said.

Barrack said recent developments in Aleppo that appear to challenge the terms of that agreement are “deeply concerning,” urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint, immediately cease hostilities and return to dialogue in accordance with the March 10 and April 1, 2025, agreements between the Syrian government and the YPG.

“Violence risks undermining the progress achieved since the fall of the Assad regime and invites external interference that serves no party’s interests,” he said.