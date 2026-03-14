Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday said Türkiye will resist all provocations and condemned what he called the looming “genocide in Lebanon” amid Israel’s military actions.

Speaking after a meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman in Ankara, Fidan stressed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s resolve is firm.

Fidan criticised Israel’s expansionist policies and fundamentalist agenda for fueling chaos across the region.

He condemned repeated ceasefire violations in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need to deliver humanitarian aid and meet civilians’ basic needs, including shelter.