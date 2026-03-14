TÜRKİYE
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Türkiye vows to resist provocations amid ‘Lebanon genocide’ fears
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warns Israel’s actions in Lebanon risk a humanitarian catastrophe while Ankara rejects being drawn into the broader Middle East war.
Türkiye vows to resist provocations amid ‘Lebanon genocide’ fears
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) meets Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman (L) in Ankara, Türkiye on March 14, 2026. / AA
5 hours ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday said Türkiye will resist all provocations and condemned what he called the looming “genocide in Lebanon” amid Israel’s military actions. 

Speaking after a meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman in Ankara, Fidan stressed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s resolve is firm.

Fidan criticised Israel’s expansionist policies and fundamentalist agenda for fueling chaos across the region. 

He condemned repeated ceasefire violations in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need to deliver humanitarian aid and meet civilians’ basic needs, including shelter.

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“Israel risks igniting further unrest”

Pointing to developments in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, Fidan warned against Israel’s attempts to create new “facts on the ground” and the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling such actions “extremely dangerous provocations” that risk igniting further unrest.

He also voiced deep concern over Israel’s operations in Lebanon, cautioning that Netanyahu’s offensive could push the country towards humanitarian disaster and long-term instability.

Regarding regional escalation after US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory measures, Fidan reiterated that Türkiye has strong military and deterrence capabilities but emphasised that diplomacy must prevail to prevent further bloodshed.

“Türkiye will resist any provocation. We do not wish to take part in this unjust war and will firmly oppose being dragged into it. Our resolve to avoid provocations is absolute,” Fidan said, underlining Ankara’s commitment to measured and strategic diplomacy in the region.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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