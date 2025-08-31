Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the shooting of former parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy.

Parubiy, a leading figure in the country's pro-European protest movements of 2004 and 2014, was shot dead Saturday in the western city of Lviv.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that Internal Affairs Minister Igor Klymenko and security service chief Vasyl Maliuk had informed him of the arrest.

"The necessary investigative actions are ongoing,” he posted on social media.

"I thank our law enforcement officers for their prompt and coordinated work."

In a subsequent post, after having spoken to chief prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko, he added, "The suspect has given an initial testimony.”