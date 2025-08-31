WORLD
2 min read
Suspect arrested in shooting of Ukrainian lawmaker: Zelenskyy
Parubiy, 54, was a member of parliament and had been parliamentary speaker from April 2016 to August 2019.
Suspect arrested in shooting of Ukrainian lawmaker: Zelenskyy
Parubiy, a leading figure in the country's pro-European protest movements of 2004 and 2014. / AP
August 31, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the shooting of former parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy.

Parubiy, a leading figure in the country's pro-European protest movements of 2004 and 2014, was shot dead Saturday in the western city of Lviv.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that Internal Affairs Minister Igor Klymenko and security service chief Vasyl Maliuk had informed him of the arrest.

"The necessary investigative actions are ongoing,” he posted on social media.

"I thank our law enforcement officers for their prompt and coordinated work."

In a subsequent post, after having spoken to chief prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko, he added, "The suspect has given an initial testimony.”

RECOMMENDED

"Urgent investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of this murder."

Earlier, authorities said a gunman had fired several shots at Parubiy, killing him on the spot.

Parubiy, 54, was a member of parliament and had been parliamentary speaker from April 2016 to August 2019.

He was also secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council from February to August 2014, a period when fighting began in eastern Ukraine.

Officials have given no immediate indication whether the murder had any direct link to Russia's war in Ukraine.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'