Another Palestinian detainee has died in Israeli custody, according to local media reports.
Hassan Issa al-Qasha’leh, from the city of Rahat in the Negev, died on Thursday inside Beersheba Prison in southern Israel, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
Al-Qasha’leh had been held in Israeli detention for more than 13 months and was scheduled to be released in six months, the agency said.
The Israeli Prison Service earlier confirmed the death of a Palestinian detainee held under administrative detention, but did not identify him, adding that a special investigation team had been formed and that the cause of death had not yet been determined.
The death comes amid growing reports of deteriorating conditions inside Israeli detention facilities.
Increasing warnings
Palestinian human rights organisations have warned that thousands of Palestinians are being held under harsh conditions, citing systematic violations including torture, starvation, medical neglect, and physical and sexual abuse.
These groups say such practices have contributed to a rising number of deaths among detainees.
The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office said continued policies of isolation, repression and deliberate neglect are having severe consequences for detainees’ physical health and ability to endure imprisonment.
The office held Israel fully responsible for the safety of prisoners and warned of serious repercussions if current policies continue, calling for urgent legal and humanitarian intervention to halt what it described as ongoing violations inside Israeli prisons.
Palestinian authorities estimate that more than 9,300 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including more than 50 women and about 350 children.
The figures do not include detainees held in Israeli army camps.
Since October 2023, Palestinian groups say at least 100 Palestinian prisoners have died in Israeli detention.