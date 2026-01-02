Another Palestinian detainee has died in Israeli custody, according to local media reports.

Hassan Issa al-Qasha’leh, from the city of Rahat in the Negev, died on Thursday inside Beersheba Prison in southern Israel, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Al-Qasha’leh had been held in Israeli detention for more than 13 months and was scheduled to be released in six months, the agency said.

The Israeli Prison Service earlier confirmed the death of a Palestinian detainee held under administrative detention, but did not identify him, adding that a special investigation team had been formed and that the cause of death had not yet been determined.

The death comes amid growing reports of deteriorating conditions inside Israeli detention facilities.

Related TRT World - Another Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli custody as prisoner death toll tops 100

Increasing warnings

Palestinian human rights organisations have warned that thousands of Palestinians are being held under harsh conditions, citing systematic violations including torture, starvation, medical neglect, and physical and sexual abuse.