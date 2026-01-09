Türkiye will host the world's largest space event International Astronautical Congress (IAC) on October 5-9 this year in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, the industry and technology minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır announced on Friday.

"We are rapidly continuing our preparation efforts for this major organization, which will serve as the meeting point for scientists, students, entrepreneurs, space companies, and space agencies from numerous countries," Kacır wrote on X.

