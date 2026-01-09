Türkiye will host the world's largest space event International Astronautical Congress (IAC) on October 5-9 this year in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, the industry and technology minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır announced on Friday.
"We are rapidly continuing our preparation efforts for this major organization, which will serve as the meeting point for scientists, students, entrepreneurs, space companies, and space agencies from numerous countries," Kacır wrote on X.
Kacır said they held the Congress steering committee meeting at the ministry with the participation of representatives from stakeholder institutions.
"We will leave our mark on an event that befits our country, announces Türkiye's rise in space science and technology to the world through the National Space Programme we have brought to life under the leadership of our president, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and ensures that space efforts serve humanity's common future," the minister added.
Last month, Turkish Space Agency (TUA) chair Yusuf Kirac said the event will bring together more than 10,000 space professionals in Türkiye next year, marking a historic turning point for the country’s space vision.
Kirac urged academics and young people to participate in the congress, as it would grant them a chance to publish their articles and to meet the owners of high-level companies participating in the event.