The United States approved $11 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan, Taipei said on Thursday, prompting a sharp condemnation from Beijing, which accused Washington of violating the one-China principle and warned it would take “resolute and forceful measures” in response.

While Washington is traditionally Taiwan's biggest arms supplier, remarks by US President Donald Trump raised doubts about his willingness to defend the democratic island.

Taiwan has ramped up its defence spending in the past decade as China has intensified military pressure, but Trump's administration has pushed the island to do more to protect itself.

The arms sale announced on Thursday, which still needs US Congressional approval, would be the second since Trump returned to office in January, after a $330 million sale of parts in November.

The latest, much bigger cache features HIMARS rocket systems, howitzers, anti-tank missiles, drones and other equipment, according to Taipei's foreign ministry.

"This is the second arms sale to Taiwan announced during the Trump administration's second term, once again demonstrating the US's firm commitment to Taiwan's security," Taipei's foreign ministry said.

Related TRT World - US approves $700M air defence sale to Taiwan, second arms package in a week

China tells US to 'immediately' stop arming Taiwan

Beijing reacted angrily on Thursday, strongly condemning the sale announcement.

"China urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle... and immediately stop the dangerous actions of arming Taiwan," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press conference, adding that Beijing would take "resolute and forceful measures" to safeguard its territorial integrity.

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory under the one-China principle, and has threatened to use force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

The potential size of the sale rivals the $18 billion authorised under former US president George W. Bush in 2001, although that was ultimately downsized after commercial negotiations.

Bush ended up selling $15.6 billion-worth of weapons to Taiwan over his eight years in office.