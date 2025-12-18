ASIA PACIFIC
3 min read
US approves $11B in weapons sales to Taiwan, drawing sharp rebuke from China
Drones, rockets, artillery, and missiles are included in eight separate arms packages that are all but certain to stoke US-China tensions.
US approves $11B in weapons sales to Taiwan, drawing sharp rebuke from China
US approves $11 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan: Taipei / AP
December 18, 2025

The United States approved $11 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan, Taipei said on Thursday, prompting a sharp condemnation from Beijing, which accused Washington of violating the one-China principle and warned it would take “resolute and forceful measures” in response.

While Washington is traditionally Taiwan's biggest arms supplier, remarks by US President Donald Trump raised doubts about his willingness to defend the democratic island.

Taiwan has ramped up its defence spending in the past decade as China has intensified military pressure, but Trump's administration has pushed the island to do more to protect itself.

The arms sale announced on Thursday, which still needs US Congressional approval, would be the second since Trump returned to office in January, after a $330 million sale of parts in November.

The latest, much bigger cache features HIMARS rocket systems, howitzers, anti-tank missiles, drones and other equipment, according to Taipei's foreign ministry.

"This is the second arms sale to Taiwan announced during the Trump administration's second term, once again demonstrating the US's firm commitment to Taiwan's security," Taipei's foreign ministry said.

RelatedTRT World - US approves $700M air defence sale to Taiwan, second arms package in a week

China tells US to 'immediately' stop arming Taiwan

Beijing reacted angrily on Thursday, strongly condemning the sale announcement.

"China urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle... and immediately stop the dangerous actions of arming Taiwan," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press conference, adding that Beijing would take "resolute and forceful measures" to safeguard its territorial integrity.

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory under the one-China principle, and has threatened to use force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

The potential size of the sale rivals the $18 billion authorised under former US president George W. Bush in 2001, although that was ultimately downsized after commercial negotiations.

Bush ended up selling $15.6 billion-worth of weapons to Taiwan over his eight years in office.

RECOMMENDED

During Trump's first term, the United States approved $10 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, including $8 billion for fighter jets.

The latest package is expected to soon receive a Congressional rubber stamp, given the cross-party consensus on Taiwan's defence.

Taiwan maintains its own defence industry but the island would be massively outgunned in a conflict with China, and so remains heavily reliant on US arms.

RelatedTRT World - Taiwan announces $40B defence plan amid US push to boost military spending

Taiwan’s Lai vows to boost defence spending

The latest arms sale shows Washington has continued to assist Taipei in "rapidly building robust deterrence capabilities", Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's government has vowed to ramp up defence spending to more than three percent of the GDP next year and five percent by 2030, following US pressure.

It is also plans to seek up to NT$1 trillion (about $31.74 billion) in special funding to upgrade the island's air defence systems and increase capacity to produce and store ammunition.

The defence spending proposals need backing from the island's opposition-controlled parliament before they can take effect.

China deploys military aircraft and warships around Taiwan on a near-daily basis, which analysts describe as "grey-zone" operations -- coercive tactics that fall short of an act of war.

Taipei's defence ministry said 40 Chinese military aircraft, including fighters, choppers and drones, as well as eight naval vessels, were detected around Taiwan in a 24-hour period ending early Thursday.

On Tuesday, Beijing's third and newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, sailed through the Taiwan Strait, according to Taipei.

RelatedTRT World - Taiwan announces $40B defence plan amid US push to boost military spending
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing