The Gaza government has warned of the imminent return of famine to Gaza due to Israel's closure of border crossings to humanitarian and medical aid.

In a statement on Friday, the government’s media office said that “today marks the 13th day of the Israeli occupation's crime of preventing aid and tightening the siege by closing the Gaza crossings.”

“The consequences of this crime on the humanitarian situation are clear, with the indicators of famine and food insecurity unmistakable,” it added.

The government reported that “around 80 percent of Palestinians have lost access to food, with charity kitchens halting their operations and the suspension of aid distribution from humanitarian organisations due to the lack of food and basic supplies in the markets.”

Additionally, Gaza's government confirmed that “around 25 percent of the bakeries in the region have ceased operations, affecting the supply of bread to citizens.”

It warned that more bakeries may stop production due to fuel shortages.

It highlighted that 90 percent of Gaza’s population no longer has access to water, owing to a critical shortage of drinking water caused by the withholding of fuel from operating wells and desalination stations.

Gaza's government added that the closure of crossings has also “exacerbated the suffering of 150,000 chronic patients and injured individuals who can no longer access essential medications or medical supplies.”

Devastating humanitarian crisis