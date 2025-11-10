WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel to consult Trump administration on fate of 200 Hamas members trapped in Rafah
Talks between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US envoy Jared Kushner focus on disarming Hamas and shaping Gaza’s postwar governance.
Israel to consult Trump administration on fate of 200 Hamas members trapped in Rafah
Israeli officials have repeatedly rejected appeals from mediators to allow the trapped Hamas members to leave Rafah. / AA
November 10, 2025

Israel has said that it will determine the fate of around 200 Hamas members trapped in the southern Gaza city of Rafah in coordination with the Trump administration, signalling close US involvement in postwar decision-making.

“Any decision regarding the Hamas members will be made in cooperation with the Trump administration,” Shosh Bedrosian, spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, was quoted as saying on Monday by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

Bedrosian confirmed that Netanyahu met US envoy Jared Kushner earlier on Monday to discuss key issues, including the disarmament of Hamas, the demilitarisation of Gaza, and efforts to prevent Hamas from returning to power in the enclave.

Kushner, who arrived in Israel on Sunday, is visiting as part of Washington’s efforts to sustain the Gaza ceasefire, which took effect on October 10.

RelatedTRT World - 'No surrender': Hamas blames Israel for clashes in Gaza's Rafah

No exit for trapped Hamas fighters

RECOMMENDED

Israeli officials have repeatedly rejected appeals from mediators to allow the trapped Hamas members to leave Rafah. Estimates indicate that nearly 200 members remain encircled in Israeli-controlled areas of the city.

On Thursday, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said there would be “no deal” with the group, adding that the members would either be “eliminated or forced to surrender” and transferred to the Sde Teiman detention camp in southern Israel for interrogation.

Netanyahu has previously asserted that decisions concerning Hamas would be taken “independently,” but Monday’s announcement suggests a new level of coordination with Washington.

Under the first phase of the ceasefire plan, Hamas released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 26 others—mostly Israelis—in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase envisions rebuilding Gaza and creating a new governing body excluding Hamas.

According to the Gaza health authorities, more than 69,000 people have been killed and 170,600 injured since Israel began its war in October 2023.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview