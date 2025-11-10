Israel has said that it will determine the fate of around 200 Hamas members trapped in the southern Gaza city of Rafah in coordination with the Trump administration, signalling close US involvement in postwar decision-making.

“Any decision regarding the Hamas members will be made in cooperation with the Trump administration,” Shosh Bedrosian, spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, was quoted as saying on Monday by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

Bedrosian confirmed that Netanyahu met US envoy Jared Kushner earlier on Monday to discuss key issues, including the disarmament of Hamas, the demilitarisation of Gaza, and efforts to prevent Hamas from returning to power in the enclave.

Kushner, who arrived in Israel on Sunday, is visiting as part of Washington’s efforts to sustain the Gaza ceasefire, which took effect on October 10.

No exit for trapped Hamas fighters