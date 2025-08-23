Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has written to US First Lady Melania Trump, urging her to show the same concern for children in Gaza as she has for Ukrainian children affected by war.

In a letter dated August 22, 2025, First Lady Erdogan referenced Melania Trump’s past advocacy, highlighting her compassion for the 648 Ukrainian children who have lost their lives in the conflict.

She urged Melania to address the ongoing suffering in Gaza, where an estimated 62,000 civilians—including 18,000 children—have been killed over the past two years.

‘Children must be defended’

Recalling their meeting at the White House six years ago, the Turkish First Lady praised her US counterpart’s moral sensitivity, evident in her recent letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. She said her humanitarian stance “inspires hope in people’s hearts.”

She also emphasised that the right of children to grow up in a safe environment is a universal right that must be defended irrespective of geography, race, or religion.

“The words ‘unknown infant’ inscribed on the shrouds of thousands of Gazan children whose names cannot even be identified inflict irreparable wounds on our collective conscience,” she wrote in her letter.