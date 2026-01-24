WORLD
2 min read
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Moscow reported a new gain in the Kharkiv region while Kiev condemned overnight attacks during Abu Dhabi negotiations.
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Firefighters work at the site of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, January 24, 2026. / Reuters
January 24, 2026

Russia said on Saturday its forces had captured another settlement in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, pressing a renewed push along the front line.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a Telegram statement that troops had taken the village of Starytsia, about 43 kilometres northeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

A day earlier, Moscow also reported seizing the nearby village of Symynivka, roughly 8 kilometres northwest of Starytsia.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified due to the ongoing war.

The war is set to enter its fifth year next month.

Kyiv on Saturday slammed deadly Russian strikes as negotiators from Russia, Ukraine and the United States met for a second day in Abu Dhabi to discuss a possible path to ending the war.

“Peace efforts? Trilateral meeting in the UAE? Diplomacy?” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote. “For Ukrainians, this was another night of Russian terror.”

He accused President Vladimir Putin of ordering a large-scale missile attack while talks were underway, saying the strikes had hit “not only our people, but also the negotiation table”.

RECOMMENDED

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had launched more than 370 attack drones and 21 missiles overnight.

RelatedTRT World - Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan

Abu Dhabi talks

The meetings mark the first known direct contact between Ukrainian and Russian officials over a US-backed proposal to end the war.

Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, said the talks focused on “the parameters for ending Russia’s war and the further logic of the negotiation process”.

An initial US draft reportedly drew criticism in Kiev and western Europe for echoing Moscow’s positions, while later versions angered Russia by raising the idea of European peacekeepers.

Both sides say the future of territory in the eastern Donbass region remains one of the main unresolved issues in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and devastated large parts of Ukraine.

RelatedTRT World - Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43