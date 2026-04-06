Washington, DC — US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, declaring that American forces could “take out” the entire nation in a single night.

“The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night,” he told reporters at the White House on Monday.

Trump promised strikes on Iran's civilian infrastructure if Tehran doesn't capitulate by 8 PM Eastern time (12 AM GMT) Tuesday, and very little is off limits.

Intensifying his warning to Tehran in the ongoing war, the US president said that all of Iran’s infrastructure faces destruction without a deal.

“We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again, without an agreement,” Trump said.

“If the attacks take place, he explained, “It will take them 100 years to rebuild.”

155 aircraft deployed

Trump went on to detail the complex operation to recover a missing US service member from Iranian territory, highlighting the scale and precision of the mission.

“The recovery mission involved 155 aircraft, including four bombers, 64 fighters, and 48 refueling tankers,” he said.

Trump singled out the small AH-6 “Little Birds” helicopters for their pivotal role in the rescue. “We took three helicopters over there, which were very strongly used, and couldn't have lived without them,” he said.

“These are helicopters–unbelievably powerful, but small, very small–so it can get into certain areas.”

He also revealed the US military destroyed its own aircraft rather than risk leaving them behind.

“We blew up the old planes. We blew them up to smithereens because we had equipment on the planes that, frankly, we'd like to take, but I don't think it was worthwhile spending another four hours there taking it off,” Trump said.

The airman was ultimately extracted by helicopter.

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