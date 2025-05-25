Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Presidential Working Office in Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace, as the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors.

The meeting on Sunday focused on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing key regional and global developments, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

President Erdogan emphasised the importance of working toward the two countries’ shared goal of expanding trade volume to $5 billion.

"We will continue taking steps to reach our trade target and deepen collaboration in energy, transportation, and defence," Erdogan told Sharif during the talks, cited by the directorate.

Closer cooperation on counterterrorism and connectivity

The Turkish president underscored the value of increased cooperation in counterterrorism efforts, including intelligence sharing, training, and technological support. He noted that such solidarity serves the interests of both nations.