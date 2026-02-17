As Ramadan evenings draw near, the distinct smell of freshly baked Ramadan pide wafts through the streets, prompting people to join familiar queues outside local bakeries.

Ramadan pide is a traditional flatbread prepared especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Made with flour, yeast, sugar, milk, oil, and water, it stands apart from everyday bread not only in taste but in craftsmanship.

Each piece is shaped by hand, pressed into its distinctive patterned form before baking. The result is a fragrant, slightly sweet, soft-centred bread with a delicately crisp exterior, instantly recognisable and deeply associated with iftar.

It traces its origins to the Ottoman era, and by the 15th century, it had developed into a form quite similar to the one we recognise today.

For Ibrahim Duman, owner of several bakeries operating under the Panayir name, this tradition is rooted in both history and responsibility.

He describes Istanbul’s neighbourhood Erenkoy, situated on the Asian side of the city, as one of old Istanbul’s summer retreats, where grand garden mansions once defined a refined seasonal lifestyle.

In the last few decades, a lively bazaar formed around the Zihni Pasa Mosque—first in the shops beneath it, later expanding into a charming marketplace for essential trades.

“A market needs its bakery, butcher, and grocer,” Duman tells TRT WORLD. “It became our destiny to be the bakers of this neighbourhood.”

He explains the importance of the Erenkoy train station, which exemplifies the bazaar culture. Panayir Bakery eventually became a daily stop for commuters heading to work.

Discipline behind the aroma

Beyond daily and weekly cleaning, Duman explains 'Ramadan cleaning”, which involves a thorough inspection of ovens and machinery, minor repairs, and preventative maintenance before the busiest month of the year.

“With long lines forming outside and people impatiently waiting for their iftar pide,” he says, “we carry the responsibility of delivering the cleanest, warmest, most satisfying bread.”

Preparation begins after the pre-dawn meal known as sahur. Dough is kneaded at midday and left to rest before being carefully divided by weight.

Each pide is shaped by hand, patterned with firm fingertips, brushed with egg, and coated with sesame and nigella seeds before entering the wood-fired stone oven shortly before sunset.

“There is no room for error,” Duman adds. “The right dough, the right resting time, the right heat. Can you imagine saying, ‘There was a breakdown today, so there’s no bread’?”

He smiles as he recounts how every year, an elderly regular, Kadir Amca, arrives with eggs in hand for his traditional egg-topped pide. “It’s a decades-old habit,” he says. “Such traditions do not forgive mistakes.”