Türkiye’s Central Bank chief has vowed to take all necessary steps to meet a year-end inflation target of 24 percent, assuring that the bank will not allow demand conditions to impair the disinflation path.

Speaking to the Anadolu news agency on Thursday, Fatih Karahan emphasised that the decline in inflation is primarily driven by a decrease in the underlying trend, supported by tight monetary policy, rather than base effects.

He highlighted that this improvement in the underlying trend will remain a key factor throughout the rest of the year and reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to its inflation target.

Karahan stressed the importance of maintaining a tight monetary policy stance and underscored the necessity of keeping demand at disinflationary levels to ensure further progress in reducing inflation.

“We will ensure that demand conditions do not impair the disinflation process,” he said, noting that the conversion to Turkish lira deposits has outpaced conversions to foreign currency deposits.

Looking ahead, Karahan stated that the central bank’s priority will be setting the policy rate at a level that ensures the tightness required by the projected disinflation path. He reiterated the bank’s unwavering stance on monetary policy.