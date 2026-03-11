WAR ON IRAN
Australia grants asylum to 2 more players of Iran women's football team
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke says the two players were reunited with five others who were previously granted humanitarian visas.
Although the side sang Iran's anthem in later matches, human rights activists warned the damage was done. / AP
11 hours ago

Two more members of the Iranian women's football team were granted asylum in Australia before their teammates departed, the country's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said.

The pair has been reunited with five players who were granted humanitarian visas a day earlier, Burke told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

One of those in the latter group was a player and the other a team staffer, Burke said, and both sought asylum before their teammates were transported to the airport.

The rest of the team's departure from Sydney, Australia, to return to Iran late on Tuesday local time happened during fraught and outraged protests at the team's hotel and at the airport, where Iranian Australians sought to prevent the women from leaving the country, citing fears for their safety in Iran.

Iranian players fell silent as the anthem played ahead of a tournament match in Australia last week, an act seen as a symbol of defiance against Iran.

Although the side sang Iran's anthem in later matches, human rights activists warned the damage was done.

