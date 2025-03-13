Five children were killed in indiscriminate fire by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in North Darfur in western Sudan, the army said on Thursday.

Four women were also injured in the attack that targeted several areas in El-Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur State, according to a military statement.

The army said its forces launched a sweeping operation in the city during which two RSF combat vehicles were seized.

Despite the killings, the army said the situation was stable in El-Fasher following the RSF attack.

There was no comment from the paramilitary group on the army statement.

El-Fasher serves as a humanitarian operations hub for the five Darfur states.