US President Donald Trump has said that Washington is in contact with the "right" Iranian interlocutors and that Tehran is eager to reach a deal to end the ongoing war.

"Nobody knows who to talk to, but we're actually talking to the right people," Trump said at the swearing-in ceremony for the US Secretary of Homeland Security on Tuesday.

"They want to make a deal so badly; you have no idea how badly they want to make a deal."

He said a “number of people” are conducting the talks with Iran, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



The president said Iran is “talking sense” and claimed that Tehran “agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon.”



Although Iran has not confirmed the claims, Tehran has long maintained that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons.

Trump also said that Iran gave him a "very big present" related to oil and gas, not offering details but saying he had new faith in Tehran's leaders.

Trump also asserted that the US had killed “all their leadership that created all those problems” and warned that new Iranian leaders could be targeted if fighting continues, reflecting his broader aim of degrading Iran’s command structures amid the conflict.

The remarks follow a CNN report saying Washington had reached out to Tehran through various intermediaries in recent days to explore whether an agreement was possible, though nothing had yet risen to the level of formal negotiations.