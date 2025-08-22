INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Philippines and Australia set to seal defence pact as tensions with China grow
Security engagements between the two allies have deepened as they look to counter what they have described as China's increasingly aggressive activities in the South China Sea.
Philippines and Australia set to seal defence pact as tensions with China grow
Philippines Australia South China Sea / AP
August 22, 2025

The Philippines and Australia are working towards a new defence agreement to be signed next year, their defence ministers said on Friday, as both nations seek to step up military cooperation to deal with shared security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said that the enhanced defence cooperation pact will pave the way for more frequent joint military drills as well as in boosting combined operational capability and strengthening regional deterrence.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, who is in Manila for a ministerial meeting, said the agreement would also support the development of defence infrastructure in the Philippines, with projects planned at five locations, he did not provide details.

RelatedTRT Global - India, Philippines stage first joint drills in South China Sea as China launches counter-patrols

Security engagements between the two allies have deepened as they look to counter what they have described as China's increasingly aggressive activities in the South China Sea.

Ahead of Marles' visit, the Philippine military reported an increase in the presence of Chinese vessels around the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, coinciding with the ongoing joint drills between Canberra and Manila.

The 15-day exercise called ALON, a Filipino word for 'wave', began on August 15, and included a joint sail between the navies of the Philippines, Australia and Canada in the South China Sea, an area of flaring tensions following a collision between two Chinese vessels last week.

China's actions in the South China Sea "are a matter not only of concern but of condemnation," Teodoro said at a joint press conference with Marles, adding that they have widened China's "trust deficit".

RECOMMENDED

He said that while the Philippines could not control China's unilateral activities in the region, there was a need to build deterrence.

RelatedTRT Global - Philippines, US begin joint maritime drills after Chinese carrier group spotted

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

China claims the South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion in annual shipborne commerce, almost entirely as its own.

In 2016 the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague said China's claims had no legal basis, siding with the Philippines, which brought the case.

But China rejects the ruling, leading to a series of sea and air confrontations with the Philippines in the strategic waterway.

Explore
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace