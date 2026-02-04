Türkiye's ambassador to the United States has reaffirmed Ankara’s strong support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, backing regional and international efforts to bring an end to the conflict.

"Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, which we consider critically important for the stability of Sudan and the wider region," Ambassador Sedat Onal said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event involving the Sudan Humanitarian Fund at the US Peace Institute in Washington, DC, Onal said diplomacy remained the most effective means of ending the war.

"We believe that the most effective way for ending the conflict is dialogue and diplomacy. We support regional and international efforts aiming to end the conflict," he said.

The event was hosted by Massad Boulos, the US State Department's senior adviser for Arab and African Affairs.

It was attended by the United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, Tom Fletcher, as well as senior US officials and diplomats from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, the UK, France and other countries.

Onal said Türkiye's sole aim under the current exceptional circumstances is to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people and support Sudanese authorities in addressing urgent humanitarian needs.

He noted that Türkiye was among the first countries to provide humanitarian assistance to Sudan after the conflict erupted.