Heavy rains flooded tents sheltering displaced Palestinians across Gaza on Tuesday in the first winter storm to hit the territory since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis amid Israeli restrictions on shelter supplies, officials and witnesses said.

A weather system brought rain and falling temperatures to Gaza on Monday and was expected to ease by Tuesday evening, meteorologist Laith Al-Alami said in a post on the US social media platform Facebook.

Gaza’s Civil Defence said its crews received multiple distress calls overnight reporting flooded displacement camps caused by heavy rainfall.

Rescue teams saved several families after floodwaters submerged their tents in the al Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the agency said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that rainwater also inundated tents west of Gaza City, particularly in the al Rimal neighbourhood and near the port area.