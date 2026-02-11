Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he was "devastated" by Tuesday's "horrific" shooting in a remote part of western Canada that killed ten people and partly targeted a secondary school.

"My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence," Carney said in a social media post.

A mass shooting occurred in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, a picturesque mountain valley town in the foothills of the Rockies.

A total of 27 people were wounded, including two with serious injuries and 25 others with non-life-threatening injuries, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

Canadian media have reported that the shooter was female, but the RCMP declined to provide any details on the suspect's identity in a press conference on Tuesday.

Police said an alert was issued about an active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Tuesday afternoon.

As police searched the school, they found six people shot dead. A seventh person with a gunshot wound died while en route to the hospital.

Separately, police found two more dead bodies at a residence in Tumbler Ridge.

A suspected shooter was also found dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted injury.

This residence is "believed to be connected to the incident," police said.