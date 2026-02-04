Pakistan and Kazakhstan have signed 37 pacts on several sectors, including petroleum and mining.

The pacts were signed on Wednesday during a ceremony in the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad, which was attended by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Tokayev arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for his two-day maiden state visit. He is the first Kazakh president to visit Pakistan in 23 years.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sharif emphasised the strong bilateral ties between the two countries and announced plans to significantly boost trade.

Sharif said they agreed that Pakistan-Kazakhstan trade, which currently stands at $250 million, would increase to $1 billion within the next year.

"We have agreed to establish a strategic partnership between our two brotherly nations to pursue the shared objects of peace, progress and prosperity," Sharif said.

He highlighted opportunities for joint investment and collaboration in energy, infrastructure, and other sectors.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional connectivity, including the Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan transport corridor, and offered Kazakhstan full access to Pakistan’s transit infrastructure and seaports.

On international issues, Sharif and Tokayev discussed ongoing conflicts and reaffirmed support for peaceful solutions, including efforts towards Gaza’s reconstruction and advancing the two-state solution.