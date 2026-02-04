Pakistan and Kazakhstan have signed 37 pacts on several sectors, including petroleum and mining.
The pacts were signed on Wednesday during a ceremony in the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad, which was attended by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Tokayev arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for his two-day maiden state visit. He is the first Kazakh president to visit Pakistan in 23 years.
Speaking at the ceremony, Sharif emphasised the strong bilateral ties between the two countries and announced plans to significantly boost trade.
Sharif said they agreed that Pakistan-Kazakhstan trade, which currently stands at $250 million, would increase to $1 billion within the next year.
"We have agreed to establish a strategic partnership between our two brotherly nations to pursue the shared objects of peace, progress and prosperity," Sharif said.
He highlighted opportunities for joint investment and collaboration in energy, infrastructure, and other sectors.
Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional connectivity, including the Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan transport corridor, and offered Kazakhstan full access to Pakistan’s transit infrastructure and seaports.
On international issues, Sharif and Tokayev discussed ongoing conflicts and reaffirmed support for peaceful solutions, including efforts towards Gaza’s reconstruction and advancing the two-state solution.
"Let us hope and pray to Allah Almighty that through our joint efforts, we will be successful in bringing long-lasting peace in Gaza," said the Pakistani Prime Minister.
Expanding cooperation
On his part, Tokayev said both countries share similar positions on pressing global issues and emphasised that conflicts must be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic means, with the principles of the UN Charter and international law upheld.
President Tokayev also expressed confidence that the strategic partnership and agreements reached would serve the best interests of both nations, and looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Sharif on a state visit later this year to his country.
The two countries share long-standing friendly relations, with Kazakhstan emerging as Pakistan’s largest export destination in Central Asia. Political ties have strengthened in recent years through high-level exchanges and growing regional cooperation.
However, economic engagement has lagged behind diplomatic momentum, with trade volumes remaining modest. Kazakhstan’s exports to Pakistan are currently dominated by crude oil, highlighting the narrow base of bilateral commerce.
Both sides now see scope to diversify their partnership beyond oil, with interest in renewable energy, green technology and industrial power trade.