US President Donald Trump this week approved a 28-point plan aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, a senior administration official told NBC News.

“The plan focuses on giving both sides security guarantees to secure a lasting peace,” the official said. “It includes things Ukraine wants and needs to have a durable peace.”

The official would not elaborate on the details of the plan, noting it is still under negotiation with the main parties involved.

Three US officials also told NBC News that the framework for the peace deal has not yet been presented to Kiev.

A US army delegation led by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll travelled to Kiev on Wednesday with two missions: to discuss military strategy and technology and to support the administration’s push to restart the peace process, according to two US officials, a European official and a source close to the Ukrainian government.

A US official described the visit as part of a White House effort to “restart peace negotiations.”