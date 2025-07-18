WORLD
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iran's top diplomat urges the EU and the E3 – France, Germany, and the UK – to "act responsibly" if they wish to play a constructive role in talks.
Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi attends the opening meeting of BRICS Summit, at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2025. / Reuters
July 18, 2025

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the US of derailing nuclear diplomacy and called on European countries to abandon their "worn-out policies of threats and pressure."

Speaking in a joint teleconference with his counterparts from France, Germany, and the UK, as well as the EU's foreign policy chief, Araghchi said it was Washington that unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which had been brokered by the EU.

He added that the US once again walked away from the negotiating table last month, opting instead for military escalation, referring to American air strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.

“Any new round of talks is only possible when the other side is ready for a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial nuclear deal,” Araghchi wrote on Friday in a post on X.

'Snapback’ mechanism

The top Iranian diplomat further said that if the EU and the E3 – France, Germany, and the UK – wish to play a constructive role in the talks, they must "act responsibly" and put aside measures such as the "snapback" mechanism, which he noted has "no moral or legal basis."

The "snapback" provision under the JCPOA allows signatories to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran if it is found in violation of the deal.

Recent reports suggest the European trio is considering triggering this mechanism by the end of August, prompting a wave of criticism from Tehran, including from top officials.

Last week, Araghchi warned that such a move would cause "irreparable damage" to Iran’s relations with the three European nations.

Talks between Iran and the US were suspended following Israel’s surprise attack on Iran on June 13, which triggered a 12-day war.

The attack came just two days before a planned sixth round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington in Muscat.

Iran accused the US of complicity in the Israeli attack, which killed over 1,000 people, including top Iranian military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The US also launched strikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites across multiple cities.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
