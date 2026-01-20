The US trade envoy has warned European nations against using its tariff "bazooka" in response to President Donald Trump's threat to acquire Greenland, saying it would "not be wise".

French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular, has urged the use of the EU's anti-coercion instrument (ACI) after Trump threatened tariffs of up to 25 percent on eight European countries.

"Every country is going to do what's in its national interests," US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told a small group of journalists at the Davos summit on Tuesday.

"And those have natural consequences," he said, adding that deploying the ACI "would not be wise", echoing comments from US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent at Davos on Monday.

The EU has never deployed the instrument, aimed at dissuading countries from exerting geopolitical pressure on the bloc.

But even as some officials push for talks to de-escalate a crisis that has dominated the Davos summit so far, others are urging the EU to stand up to "blackmail" over the autonomous Danish territory.

Asked about the US response if the EU deems Greenland "non-negotiable", Greer said, "If that's the case, then so be it."