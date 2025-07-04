WORLD
2 min read
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
The US secretary of state says sanctions on Bashar al Assad and others will remain, but hints at reassessing 'terrorism' listings at home and at the UN.
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
FILE PHOTO: Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Antalya on May 15, 2025. / Reuters
July 4, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he would consider reviewing terrorism-related designations linked to Syria, in a phone call with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, the US State Department said.

Rubio discussed the potential reassessment of both domestic and United Nations ‘terrorist listings and referenced past US actions to ease sanctions on Syria.

However, he pledged to maintain sanctions on what Washington calls "malign actors," including Bashar al Assad and his associates.

According to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Rubio "underscored his intent to maintain sanctions on Bashar al Assad, his associates, and others who threaten Syrian and international security."

The secretary also expressed hope that these steps would help open a new chapter in US-Syria relations and improve conditions for the Syrian people.

The two officials also discussed counterterrorism cooperation, Iran, Israeli-Syrian relations, and efforts to dismantle any remaining elements of Syria's chemical weapons programme, the statement said.

The call followed President Donald Trump’s executive order to terminate the US sanctions programme and the national emergency related to Syria.

Trump had announced the move at an investment forum in Saudi Arabia on May 13, calling the sanctions "brutal and crippling."

RECOMMENDED

A day later, he held a landmark meeting in Riyadh with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa — the first between US and Syrian leaders in 25 years.

RelatedTRT Global - US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list

US signals openness toward Syria

US President Donald Trump has said he lifted sanctions on Syria to "give it a chance," while Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington is taking further steps to support a stable and unified Syria.

Rubio said the move follows Trump’s decision to end US sanctions, adding that American measures would not stand in the way of Syria’s future.

The United States, along with the European Union and other countries, imposed sanctions on Syria in response to the Assad regime’s violent crackdown on anti-government protests beginning in 2011.

The measures included asset freezes, restrictions on financial transfers and access to technology, and bans on dealings with the regime.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark