US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he would consider reviewing terrorism-related designations linked to Syria, in a phone call with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, the US State Department said.



Rubio discussed the potential reassessment of both domestic and United Nations ‘terrorist listings and referenced past US actions to ease sanctions on Syria.

However, he pledged to maintain sanctions on what Washington calls "malign actors," including Bashar al Assad and his associates.

According to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Rubio "underscored his intent to maintain sanctions on Bashar al Assad, his associates, and others who threaten Syrian and international security."

The secretary also expressed hope that these steps would help open a new chapter in US-Syria relations and improve conditions for the Syrian people.

The two officials also discussed counterterrorism cooperation, Iran, Israeli-Syrian relations, and efforts to dismantle any remaining elements of Syria's chemical weapons programme, the statement said.

The call followed President Donald Trump’s executive order to terminate the US sanctions programme and the national emergency related to Syria.

Trump had announced the move at an investment forum in Saudi Arabia on May 13, calling the sanctions "brutal and crippling."