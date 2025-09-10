The Netherlands announced on Tuesday that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich are officially banned from entering all 29 Schengen countries.

The Dutch government, which had announced its intention to ban the two Israeli ministers earlier in July, said they have now been officially declared “persona non grata” (unwelcome person), citing “exceptional circumstances” related to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The ban has been entered into the Schengen Information System, obliging all border authorities across Europe to deny entry to the ministers.

However, Haaretz reported that some governments might instruct their border authorities to disregard the ban, potentially leading to inconsistencies in enforcement across the European Union.

Wave of international bans

The Dutch government’s latest decision follows a similar move by Spain, which banned Ben-Gvir and Smotrich after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced restrictions on two Spanish ministers from entering the country.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said the decision was a retaliatory measure, targeting officials “directly involved in genocide, human rights violations, or war crimes.”

The move is part of broader Spanish measures announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, aimed at pressuring Israel over its ongoing war on Gaza.

Spain has imposed eight of the nine measures, including an arms embargo, banning ships and aircraft carrying weapons or military fuel to Israel from using Spanish ports or airspace. Madrid is also mulling a permanent arms embargo to Tel Aviv.

Earlier this year, Slovenia became the first EU member to declare Ben-Gvir and Smotrich persona non grata, accusing them of making “genocidal statements.”

Slovenia’s government said both ministers, who are supporting illegal Jewish settler groups in the occupied West Bank, had actively incited violence against Palestinians during Israel’s raids and attacks.

The Balkan nation also imposed a comprehensive weapons embargo on Israel, banning the import, export, and transit of arms, citing EU inaction.