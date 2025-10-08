At least 67,183 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said on Wednesday that 10 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 61 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 169,841 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that 11 people were injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,613, with over 19,164 others wounded since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed 13,588 people and injured 57,800 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Related TRT World - Optimism at Sharm el-Sheikh talks amid fierce Israeli assault on Gaza

Sisi invites Trump