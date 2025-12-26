French police arrested a man suspected of stabbing three women in the Paris metro as the capital's end-of-year festivities were in full swing, prosecutors told AFP.

The three victims were knifed at three different locations along the Line 3 metro line that runs across central Paris, the RATP authority that runs the transit service said.

An AFP journalist at the Republique station saw a security team treating a woman who had been wounded in the leg and appeared to be in a state of shock.

The attacks happened on Friday between 4:15 pm (1515 GMT) and 4:45 pm at the stations Republique and Arts et Metiers, both next to the Marais district, and the Opera station, the RATP said.

"The victims were quickly taken care of by the emergency services," it said.

Minister calls for ‘maximum vigilance’

Police used surveillance-camera footage and mobile-tracking tools to locate the suspected attacker in the Val d'Oise region north of Paris, said prosecutors.