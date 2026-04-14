Baghdad's oil ministry said on Tuesday it has "understandings" with the United States and Iran to reduce the impact of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz on Iraqi oil exports.

The ministry did not elaborate or say when these understandings were reached.

But Iran announced earlier this month, before the fragile ceasefire was reached last Wednesday with the United States, that it would allow Iraqi shipping to transit the key waterway.

Iraqi oil ministry spokesperson Saheb Bazoun told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) "there are understandings with the American and Iranian sides to circumvent the blockade imposed on the Strait of Hormuz, and with all parties to guarantee exports".

Related TRT World - Iraq eyes Kirkuk–Türkiye pipeline as Hormuz shutdown halts oil exports

A founding member of the OPEC oil cartel, Iraq normally exports the majority of its crude through the strait, but like other exporters in the oil-rich region, it has been left scrambling for alternative routes.