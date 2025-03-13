Pakistan’s first female architect, Yasmeen Lari, has declined Israel’s Wolf Prize in the field of architecture, over Tel Aviv’s war on Gaza.

Lari's statement regarding the prize was shared on Instagram (@barefootsocialarchitecture).

She stated that while she was "immensely grateful for this honor," she could not accept the award or prize money, even from an organisation independent of the government, given the “unfortunate continuing genocide in Gaza.”



“All violence is unacceptable to me on any side of a conflict and I’ve spent much of my life helping refugees, albeit climate migrants, and Gaza is unfortunately now one of the worst situations in terms of displacement,” she added.

The annual World Prize is an international award granted in Israel since 1978. It honours individuals who “transcend barriers of religion, gender, race, geography, and political stance”.

Awards are conferred in medicine, agriculture, mathematics, chemistry, physics, and an arts prize that rotates between architecture, music, painting and sculpture. Nomination to the Wolf Prize is by invitation only.

According to the website, “the Wolf Prize acknowledges scientists and artists worldwide for their outstanding achievements in advancing science and the arts for the betterment of humanity. By awarding the prize, we salute leaders and pioneers in these fields who have contributed to a better world”.

The prize in each field consists of a diploma, a Medal of Honor, and $100,000.

After Lari declined the award, it was awarded to Chinese architect Tiantian Xu, “for her architecture that transformed villages throughout China economically, socially, and culturally”.