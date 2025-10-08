​​​​​​​The UN has said Israeli attacks continue to devastate Gaza City and worsen the already dire humanitarian situation, with satellite data showing widespread destruction.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday at a news conference that "Israeli military operations have continued, including in the Rimal and Zaitoun neighbourhoods in Gaza City, making the already dire humanitarian situation even more perilous."

He noted that "many people are unable to leave the north due to insecurity," adding that civilians "are sleeping out in the open and struggling to survive amid severe food and shelter shortages."

"Today, the UN Satellite Centre published a preliminary analysis showing that the extent of damage in Gaza City alone encompasses 83 percent of the structures. About 81,000 housing units have been damaged," Dujarric said.