The UN also said that about 81,000 housing units have been damaged.
Israel devastated 83 percent of Gaza City/ Photo: UNOSAT
October 8, 2025

​​​​​​​The UN has said Israeli attacks continue to devastate Gaza City and worsen the already dire humanitarian situation, with satellite data showing widespread destruction.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday at a news conference that "Israeli military operations have continued, including in the Rimal and Zaitoun neighbourhoods in Gaza City, making the already dire humanitarian situation even more perilous."

He noted that "many people are unable to leave the north due to insecurity," adding that civilians "are sleeping out in the open and struggling to survive amid severe food and shelter shortages."

"Today, the UN Satellite Centre published a preliminary analysis showing that the extent of damage in Gaza City alone encompasses 83 percent of the structures. About 81,000 housing units have been damaged," Dujarric said.

On the situation in the occupied West Bank, he said, "Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that they remain deeply concerned by the impact of ongoing Israeli operations in the West Bank, including those in refugee camps in the northern areas. These operations have now entered their tenth month."

OCHA also reported that "some farmers in Nablus, Salfit and Qalqiliya were unable to harvest their crops due to physical attacks by Israeli settlers," with more than 1,200 illegal Israeli settler attacks documented this year, damaging more than 17,000 trees and saplings.

SOURCE:AA
