Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promoted “eight major lies” in his speech to the UN General Assembly, the Gaza Media Office said on Friday, calling it an attempt to justify his war crimes and genocide in the Gaza.

In a statement, the office said Netanyahu’s speech was “misleading” and filled with contradictions, noting that he downplayed the suffering of hostages, exaggerated international support for Israel after October 7, 2023, and misrepresented global recognition of Palestinian rights as “pressure from extremists”.

Claiming a war on ‘seven fronts’ against terrorism

The office rejected Netanyahu’s claim that Israel is waging war on “seven fronts” to fight terrorism, saying the offensive targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

It cited international reports stating that 94 percent of Palestinians killed were civilians, including more than 30,000 women and children, and that more than 90 percent of hospitals, schools, and other infrastructure had been destroyed.

Contradicting himself on displacement

It also said Netanyahu contradicted himself by accusing Palestinian resistance factions of preventing people from leaving Gaza while at the same time claiming that 700,000 had been displaced.

Denying genocide amidst mass killings

The statement asserted that Israel committed genocide by dropping more than 200,000 tonnes of explosives on residential areas, killing over 64,000 civilians, including 20,000 children and 10,500 women, and wiping out entire families.

Accusing resistance of stealing aid