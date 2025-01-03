As US President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office later this month, the battle over H1B visa policy has become one of the defining fault lines between his diehard “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) base and his more business-aligned supporters, particularly from the tech industry.

Trump has long been associated with a populist, nativist agenda, but he would find it difficult to navigate his way among supporters as tensions mount regarding the role of skilled immigrants in the US economy.

The H1B visa programme allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialised fields.

While Trump’s hard-right supporters have argued for tighter restrictions on immigration and preference for American jobseekers, figures like Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy—co-chairs of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency (Doge)—have come out in support of a more open policy to attract high-skilled foreign talent.

While Trump has recently signalled support for the H1B programme, aligning with Musk and Ramaswamy in an interview with The New York Post, his final policy decision remains uncertain as he prepares to assume the presidency on January 20.

“Trump is caught between MAGA and Musk in this battle over immigration,” says Chidananda Rajghatta, a Washington-based Indian-American journalist and author.

“In fact, Trump himself appears conflicted, having expressed support for such programmes at times while opportunistically opposing them to appease his MAGA base,” he tells TRT World.

Rajghatta notes that even Musk has acknowledged flaws in the H1B visa system under pressure from MAGA activists.

“The more hardline MAGA warriors want more than reforms; they want all immigration stopped,” he explains, warning that such extreme measures contradict America’s foundational values as a nation built by immigrants.

“If laws and regulations become even more prohibitive, Indian students and professionals will increasingly look to alternative destinations like Canada, Australia, and New Zealand,” he notes.

MAGA vs Silicon Valley

In the wake of the appointment of India-born Sriram Krishnan as senior policy advisor for Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the White House and with figures such as Musk and Ramaswamy backing immigrant engineers, the line between Trump’s economic and immigration policies has started to blur.

This conflict is emblematic of a larger divide within the Republican Party.

While MAGA supporters advocate for a near-moratorium on immigration, tech leaders like Musk emphasise the importance of skilled workers for maintaining the US innovation edge.

“When the more hardline MAGA nativists say ‘Make America Great Again,’ they actually mean ‘Make America White Again,’” Rajghatta contends.

While this fringe seeks to regress to a pre-immigration America dating “back to 1776 or before,” according to Rajghatta, broader MAGA circles, including figures like Musk and Ramaswamy, recognise the critical role of immigrants in the nation’s success.

Musk, in particular, has been vocal about the shortage of highly skilled engineers in the US, arguing that his companies—Tesla, SpaceX, and others—would prefer to hire Americans but are forced to rely on foreign talent due to the lack of qualified domestic candidates.