The US Agriculture Department has directed states to "immediately" reverse any steps taken to issue full food assistance benefits for November, saying such payments were "unauthorised."

In a memorandum updating guidance on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit issuance, Deputy Under Secretary Patrick A. Penn told states they must undo full benefit payments and instead continue processing partial issuances.

"States must immediately undo any steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits for November 2025," Penn wrote in the memo.

The directive comes after the Supreme Court granted the agency an administrative stay on orders from a Rhode Island federal court, which ordered full benefit issuance.

Penn warned that noncompliance "may result in USDA taking various actions, including cancellation of the Federal share of State administrative costs and holding States liable for any overissuances."

The memo specifies that states must continue to process and load partial issuances and not transmit full benefit files to processors.

Partial SNAP benefits