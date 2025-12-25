Three people have been killed in an armed clash on the Tajik-Afghan border after they infiltrated into Tajikistan from Afghanistan, Tajik officials said.

Tajik news agency Khovar, citing the Tajik Border Troops, said on Thursday that three people crossed into the country on Tuesday in the village of Kavo, Shamsiddin Shokhin district, and were located on Wednesday.

Officials claimed the group resisted security forces and attempted to target a border post.

“As a result of the combat operation, all three terrorists were neutralised,” the statement added, saying two Tajik border officers were killed.

“The terrorists refused to obey orders from Tajik border guards to surrender and offered armed resistance. They intended to carry out an armed attack on one of the border posts of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan,” the statement said.

Officials also reported seizing three M-16 rifles, a Kalashnikov assault rifle, three foreign-made pistols with silencers, 10 hand grenades, a night-vision scope, explosives and other ammunition at the scene.

Third armed attack