EUROPE
2 min read
London's Churchill statue sprayed with 'Zionist war criminal' graffiti
Activist Olax Outis says he defaced the statue “to draw attention to the horrible human rights violations happening in a country that's run by colonisers who refuse to listen to their people.”
London's Churchill statue sprayed with 'Zionist war criminal' graffiti
The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square defaced overnight with red paint and the words ‘Free Palestine’, in London. / Reuters
February 27, 2026

The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square in Westminster has been defaced overnight with the words “Zionist war criminal.”

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of "racially aggravated criminal damage" and remains in custody.

Other phrases, including “Stop the Genocide” and “Free Palestine," were sprayed in red paint on the bronze sculpture. Further graffiti read “Never again is Now” and “Globalise the Intifada.”

The Dutch group Free the Filton 24 claimed responsibility for the action on Friday morning. It posted a video on its Instagram account, appearing to show a man dressed in red coveralls, with “I support Palestine Action” written on the back, painting the statue.

Olax Outis, who said he is Dutch and part of the group, has claimed to be the man on the statue.

‘Horrible human rights violations’

RECOMMENDED

In a statement on its Instagram account, Outis said he defaced the statue “to draw attention to the horrible human rights violations happening in a country that's run by colonisers who refuse to listen to their people.”

He added: “The current British Government should be dragged before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, and as a representative of The Hague, I'm here to hold them accountable.”

Explaining why he chose to target the Churchill statue, Outis said: “To be blunt: if someone would ever be completely out of their mind enough to erect a statue of Keir Starmer or Yvette Cooper, I would happily demolish such an effigy.

“Churchill is but a symbol of the same political corruption.”

Free the Filton 24 defines itself as a group of “family and friends” of 24 Palestine Action activists who were charged over a break-in at one of Israel-based defence firm Elbit Systems’ UK sites in 2024.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
London's Churchill statue sprayed with 'Zionist war criminal' graffiti
German parliament passes stringent asylum rules
Ankara rolls out COP31 digital hub to expand climate inclusion: Turkish first lady
Hungary, Slovakia seek joint probe into Druzhba pipeline damage
Pakistan foils drone attack as tensions simmer along Afghanistan border
World’s largest aircraft carrier reaches Israeli shores amid US military buildup
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: poll
Why has Zimbabwe banned lithium export?
Public transportation disrupted across Germany amid two-day strike
AI company Anthropic rejects Pentagon's request to loosen safeguards
Arab tourists flock to Russia amid the country's closer ties with the Gulf
Civil war in Sudan puts charity kitchen workers at risk
Amazon bets on Texas and custom Trainium chips to challenge Nvidia in AI race in US
Japan's ruling party approves plans to beef up intelligence amid defence overhaul
Iran offers to mediate as Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes escalate