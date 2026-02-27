The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square in Westminster has been defaced overnight with the words “Zionist war criminal.”

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of "racially aggravated criminal damage" and remains in custody.

Other phrases, including “Stop the Genocide” and “Free Palestine," were sprayed in red paint on the bronze sculpture. Further graffiti read “Never again is Now” and “Globalise the Intifada.”

The Dutch group Free the Filton 24 claimed responsibility for the action on Friday morning. It posted a video on its Instagram account, appearing to show a man dressed in red coveralls, with “I support Palestine Action” written on the back, painting the statue.

Olax Outis, who said he is Dutch and part of the group, has claimed to be the man on the statue.

‘Horrible human rights violations’