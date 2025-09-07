WORLD
Russia's attack on Ukraine leaves multiple casualties, damages government building
Russia launched a series of drone and missile attacks on Kiev, killing at least two and wounding 15 while reportedly striking government and residential buildings.
Ukrainian officials confirmed casualties and injuries from the strike. / AP
September 7, 2025

A mass Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital on Sunday killed at least two people and sent smoke rising from the roof of a key government building.

Associated Press reporters saw a plume of smoke above Kiev’s Cabinet of Ministers building.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said for the first time during the war, an “enemy strike” damaged the main building of the Ukrainian government.

“Firefighters working to extinguish the blaze at the Ukrainian government building,” she said.

Russia has so far avoided targeting government buildings in the city centre. The building houses Ukraine's Cabinet, including the offices of its ministers.

Police blocked access to the site as fire engines and ambulances arrived. Ukrainian officials reported two people killed and 15 injured in the attack.

Among the dead was a one-year-old child, whose body was recovered from the rubble by rescuers, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kiev’s city administration.

Russian drone debris also struck a nine-storey residential building in Kiev's Sviatoshynskyi district and a four-storey residential building in Darnytskyi district, according to Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

Sunday's assault marks the second mass Russian drone and missile attack on Kiev in two weeks, as hopes for peace talks continue to fade.

Meanwhile, Ukraine attacked the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region, the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, Robert Brovdi, said on Sunday.

Brovdi posted on the Telegram messaging channel that"comprehensive fire damage" was inflicted on the pipeline.

The transit pipeline supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

Hungary, Slovakia press EU to act over Ukraine's Druzhba pipeline attacks

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
