UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres marked the first anniversary of the fall of Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad’s regime, saying his organisation remains "fully committed to working with Syrians to make this transition a success".

"Today marks one year since the fall of the Assad government and the end of a decades-old system of repression," Guterres said in a statement on Sunday.

He paid tribute to the resilience and courage of the Syrian people, "who never stopped nurturing hope despite enduring unimaginable hardship", calling it a day to honour their sacrifices and renew aspirations that fuelled "historic change".

Guterres said what lies ahead is more than a political transition but rather a chance to rebuild "shattered communities" and "heal deep divisions".

"It is an opportunity to forge a nation where every Syrian — regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender or political affiliation — can live securely, equally, and with dignity," he said.

Challenges ahead